Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.46 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PVH were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

