Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 11,400 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.61 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

