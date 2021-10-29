Utah Retirement Systems Sells 100 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 13,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,736,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alleghany by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock opened at $664.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $653.86 and its 200 day moving average is $672.14. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $537.82 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.