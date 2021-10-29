OPKO Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OPKO Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

