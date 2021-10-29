Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

INDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

