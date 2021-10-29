Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Ingevity stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

