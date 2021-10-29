Barclays Trims CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Target Price to $9.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

NYSE CX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,214,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 55.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 239.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 80,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 56,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

