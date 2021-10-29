Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

NYSE:COF opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

