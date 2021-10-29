Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,829 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.