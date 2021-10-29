1,015 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $82,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $49,995,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.64 and a twelve month high of $270.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

