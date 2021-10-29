Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $105.80 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

