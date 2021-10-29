Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after buying an additional 432,922 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 55.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after buying an additional 415,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

