Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom stock opened at $529.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average of $476.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $536.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

