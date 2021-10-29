Andra AP fonden Acquires New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $515.24 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $250.24 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

