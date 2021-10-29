Warburg Research Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EVT opened at €41.38 ($48.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €22.48 ($26.45) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($53.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is €42.02 and its 200-day moving average is €37.63.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

