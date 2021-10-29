argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $330.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $280.83 on Thursday. argenx has a 1 year low of $245.91 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average is $300.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

