argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $330.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $280.83 on Thursday. argenx has a 1 year low of $245.91 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average is $300.77.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
