Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.04.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1.60. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

