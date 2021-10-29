Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HUBB opened at $197.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $57,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

