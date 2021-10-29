FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increased by Analyst

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

