F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.34 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $213.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

