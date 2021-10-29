Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after buying an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after buying an additional 1,291,626 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.