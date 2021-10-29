Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 408.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

