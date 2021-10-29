Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in SciPlay by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 24.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $823,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

SCPL stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.30. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

