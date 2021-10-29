Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.25% of LifeSci Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in LifeSci Acquisition II by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LifeSci Acquisition II stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

