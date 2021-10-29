HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.05.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $250.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,473,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

