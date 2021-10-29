Jefferies Group LLC Invests $308,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 116,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.