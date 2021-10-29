Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,294,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NKTR stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

