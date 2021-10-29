Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 66,940 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 4,424.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of Cimpress worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

