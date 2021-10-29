DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $660.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $630.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $570.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.53. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

