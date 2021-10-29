Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Capital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 213,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 271.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.