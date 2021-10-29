Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on B. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

B stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

