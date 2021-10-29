AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:AXS opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.
AXIS Capital Company Profile
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.