AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AXS opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

