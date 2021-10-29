News (NWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.81 on Friday. News has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.