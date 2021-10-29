First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.44.

FM opened at C$27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$14.20 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

