PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PMT opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

