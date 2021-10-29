Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,555 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $80.52 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.