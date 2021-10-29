State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,397,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,631,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $331,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.