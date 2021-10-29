State Street Corp Sells 1,390,178 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,098,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $319,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 32.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.56 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

