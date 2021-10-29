Robert W. Baird Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $64.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

