Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $239,153,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.