Barclays Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.59.

QSR stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

