NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NCR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

