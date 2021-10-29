49,456 Shares in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $999,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $250,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $200,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $16,583,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $257,000.

GACQU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

