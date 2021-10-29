Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 39,304 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.06% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of GSEV opened at $9.86 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.