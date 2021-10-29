Berkley W R Corp Buys New Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $5,826,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

