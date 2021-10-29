Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Holdings in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCNEU. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

HCNEU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

