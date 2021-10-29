Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 17,272 Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the second quarter worth $56,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallard Acquisition by 2.1% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 496,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,042,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.