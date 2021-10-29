19,650 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.06% of Gores Technology Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTPA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.