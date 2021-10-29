Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.59 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

