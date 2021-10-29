MIB Coin Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $295,600.59 and approximately $47.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00084978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003148 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,837,196 coins and its circulating supply is 155,535,268 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

